Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Steppe Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.64.
About Steppe Gold
