Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mar 19th, 2025

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.64.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

