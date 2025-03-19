Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vertex by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,287,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,690,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after acquiring an additional 253,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex by 36.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 363,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Vertex by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,029,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after acquiring an additional 440,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In related news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.50, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

