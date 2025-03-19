Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of TISCY stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

