Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.19), with a volume of 3152406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.80 ($1.21).

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. The stock has a market cap of £577.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.07.

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 3.06 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Target Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 104.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Healthcare REIT will post 6.2219101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

