Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,857,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 8,316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,857.5 days.
Terna Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Terna has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.
About Terna
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Terna
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.