Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,857,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 8,316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,857.5 days.

Terna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Terna has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

