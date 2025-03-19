THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,574,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 2,991,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

THG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THGPF opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.63. THG has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$0.52.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

