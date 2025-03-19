Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 36.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 36.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 2,498,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,474,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.