TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TILT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. TILT has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
TILT Company Profile
