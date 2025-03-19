TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TILT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. TILT has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

