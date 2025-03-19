TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Position Lessened by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 3,500 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.69 per share, with a total value of $492,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,215. The trade was a 17.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $992,870.30. The trade was a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.2 %

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE TKO opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

