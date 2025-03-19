Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Holdings Reduced by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.19. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $33.22.

Tootsie Roll Industries Increases Dividend

About Tootsie Roll Industries

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

