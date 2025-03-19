Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 320 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,704,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.03.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

