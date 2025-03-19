Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,180.0 days.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) provides engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers antivibration solutions; automotive boots and noise damping; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

