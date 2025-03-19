Truist Financial Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $72.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Get Incyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

Incyte Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,292,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 142.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 308,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 181,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.