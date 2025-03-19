US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,470 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of TRC stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $432.22 million, a PE ratio of -1,609,400.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

