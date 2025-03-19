US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 161,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

APLD opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 4.69.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

