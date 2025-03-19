Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4,372.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 461,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 451,139 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 750.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after buying an additional 320,634 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,004.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 282.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 98,324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

