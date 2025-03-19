Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1,058.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

VIOO stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.54 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

