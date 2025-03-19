Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Holdings Lowered by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,958 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veris Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Veris Residential by 302.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 45,737 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veris Residential by 60.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRE shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of VRE stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. Analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.