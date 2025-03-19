Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Holdings Lowered by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,958 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veris Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Veris Residential by 302.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 45,737 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veris Residential by 60.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRE shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Veris Residential Stock Performance
Shares of VRE stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.
Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. Analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veris Residential Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.
Veris Residential Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
