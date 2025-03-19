Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,255 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Zillow Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

