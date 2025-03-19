Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,823 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in UL Solutions by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UL Solutions by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,851 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UL Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

