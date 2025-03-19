WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Holdings Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in WEX were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of WEX by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.03 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.08.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

