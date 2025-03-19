Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 876,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZG

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165 over the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,579,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.28, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33. Zillow Group has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.