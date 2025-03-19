Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 19,967 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $7,109,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVT opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 161.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

