Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 237 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $214.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.44 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.40.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

