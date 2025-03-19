Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,533,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,967,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,260,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,225,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

South Bow Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SOBO opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. South Bow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

