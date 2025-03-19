Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $73.58.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

