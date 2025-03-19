Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,117 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

