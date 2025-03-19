Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,409 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 400.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 262,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,006.64. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

