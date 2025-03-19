Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314,591 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

