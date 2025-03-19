Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $23,436,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 296.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 952,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 711,835 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $17.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

