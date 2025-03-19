Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,945.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12,845.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 40,543.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $501,636. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. KeyCorp began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.