Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $40,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vontier by 12.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 475.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Vontier stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

