Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEA. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. This represents a 6.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

