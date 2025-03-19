Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $203.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.