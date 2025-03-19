Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,573,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,419,000 after acquiring an additional 959,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,166,000 after acquiring an additional 414,528 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,443,000 after acquiring an additional 310,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 324,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 259,924 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Weatherford International Stock Down 3.2 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,361.49. This represents a 52.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,692 shares of company stock worth $6,207,725. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

