Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.36 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

