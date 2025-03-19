Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after buying an additional 122,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,239,000 after buying an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after buying an additional 1,142,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,853,000 after buying an additional 56,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.28. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

