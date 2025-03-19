Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,726,000 after acquiring an additional 729,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 385,818 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,417,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 161.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 306,079 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,104,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $1,346,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at $14,143,891.89. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,062. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

