Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.50 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 742,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,437,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,092,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 67.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

