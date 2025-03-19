Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

