Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.25. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $70,560.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,006.59. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,043.58. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,614. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

