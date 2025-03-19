Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in QXO during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of QXO by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QXO opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $290.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

