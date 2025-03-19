Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 894 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

View Our Latest Report on BFAM

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.