Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,122 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 233.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,098 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1,437.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.69. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

