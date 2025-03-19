Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 27.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

