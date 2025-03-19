Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYR Group stock opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.