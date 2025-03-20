1,065 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $129,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,308 shares of company stock worth $8,213,436 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

