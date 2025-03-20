11,576 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after buying an additional 511,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NuScale Power by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 317,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 217,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
NuScale Power Stock Up 11.9 %
NYSE:SMR opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.
Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
