11,576 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after buying an additional 511,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NuScale Power by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 317,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 217,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Up 11.9 %

NYSE:SMR opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 720,682 shares of company stock worth $12,840,747. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMR

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.