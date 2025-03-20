13,800 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,539,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 103,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 91,586 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

