1,580 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $213,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

